Beautiful portraits of handsome models backstage at the Bed J.W. Ford Show. Photo gallery of models

It is not easy to find interesting models lately, the casting directors of the fashion shows seem to prefer less masculine looking models, less individuality… it is actually quite boring to be backstage most of the times. Most of the times, but luckily not always, and the Bed J.W. Ford Fall Winter 2019 2020 Show gave us an interesting opportunity to shoot – finally – some original and handsome models.

On this page we publish a gallery of portraits of some of the male models we photographed backstage, the ambient was very dark, and the show was almost starting, but these guys agreed to pose for us and we are glad they did! Enjoy this gallery of portraits of handsome looking models backstage at the Bed J.W. Ford Fall Winter 2019 2020 Show at the Milan Fashion Week.

