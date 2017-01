Francelle Daly, Makeup Artist, for MAC explains the makeup look for the Gabriele Colangelo Summer 2017 Show at the Milan Fashion Week. A modern day grunge girl, taking out the grunge and adding a little bit of luxury to it.

The skin is very bare, with a little bit of tinted moisturizer and then a little bit of concealer. Brows are brushed up and the lip is left naked. So it is really a balance between beautiful skin and naked lips. Watch the video.

