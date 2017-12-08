Beauty is around the corner. Yaowarat Road Bangkok. A short movie

Discover the young and trendy side of Chinatown Bangkok with our newest short movie ‘Beauty is around the corner’.

Chinatown Bangkok is famous for its delicious (and cheap) street food but there is more. This exotic part of the city is changing quickly. Boutique hotels and trendy cocktail bars open their doors. The mix of old and modern is fascinating. Past and future go hand in hand. Taste your way through Chinatown Bangkok with this short movie from the makers of ADVERSUS.

Watch also My Chinatown (Bangkok Chinatown). Street food and magic moments. A short movie