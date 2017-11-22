My Chinatown (Bangkok Chinatown). Street food and magic moments. A short movie

Enjoy the mysterious and beautiful Chinatown in Bangkok with this short movie from the makers of ADVERSUS. We tried to capture the magic of Bangkok Chinatown by night, when food stalls and street-side restaurants dominate this fascinating Bangkok district. Watch the video.

Chinatown after sunset is a mouthwatering experience. Thai and Chinese dishes are being prepared on the street and served right away. Whatever you are looking for, you will find it here. Grilled shrimps and squid, soft shell crab, bird’s nests, noodles, pad thai and mussel omelet and thai desserts, just to mention some dishes we saw being served while filming in the Bangkok Chinatown. Our advice: expect to find long waiting lines and a lot of people. Those are the places where to eat.