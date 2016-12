James Pecis is without any doubt one of the top hair stylists of the moment. Every season you can find him backstage at the most important fashion shows in the world capitals of the fashion world. We talked to James backstage at the Etro Summer 2017 Show at the Milan Fashion Week.

Watch the video if you want to copy this very sexy, easy and original hair look. Follow James’ tips and tricks and learn how to use the right products for the right look.

ADVERSUS