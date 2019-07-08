Beauty, determination and a positive attitude towards life, this is Aida our new Cover Model

Aida, ADVERSUS Cover Model – Photo: Alessio Cristianini

What should I say about Aida, our new cover model… I will say she is amazing, but the term amazing does not even start describing her. Aida is beautiful, of course, but is also full of life, energetic, very friendly and – forgive me Aida – crazy. Aida has many different sides, it depends on where you look, and how you look. One morning together is not enough to get to know somebody, but with Aida there was a very good connection since the very first moment.

We shot the photos you can see below and video on a sunny summer morning in Milano. Aida has been impeccable, helpful and full of ideas, despite the fact that she was just back from the dentist because of two (not one, two!) wisdom teeth which needed to be removed (and they will have already been removed by the time you read this). During the shoot Aida acted like nothing happened, but we all know how painful a wisdom tooth can be…

Aida is represented in Milan by Olympia Model Management http://www.olympiamodel.com @olympiamodel Read on for the interview, but do not forget to look at the pictures and at the video below. Alessio

Aida, ADVERSUS Cover Model – Photo: Alessio Cristianini

Where are you from?

I was born in Bosnia, but I moved to Sweden when I was very young, now I live in Norway. But if you ask me where I come from I will say Bosnia. It is still my home and will be in my heart forever.

Aida is a challenging name for a girl! Who, in your family, had the idea to give you such an important name?

Actually my name… first they wanted to name you Fatima! I do not know why, my mother wanted to name me Fatima! How they came up with this name I do not know… something with my grandmother… In any case I can tell you why the decided to name me Aida and not Fatima. She thought: “When I stand on the balcony and I have to call her. Do I prefer to yell Fatima or Aida?” she thought “Aida!”. So this is why she decided for Aida J

How did you start modeling?

I started with a competition, in Sweden, they were looking for somebody to impersonate Greta Garbo. We were 120 girls, I was one of the girls from my area in Sweden. We went down to 5 girls. At that time I was still in high school, so I had to give school priority. After, when I finished high school, I decided to try again and l’Oreal gave me a hair model job, and that is how my career started! I have been doing this job for eight years now, mostly in Scandinavia, last year in Spain and now here in Milano. I am in the dream ;-)

Dream? Not a nightmare…? ;-)

Sometimes it can be a nightmare, but with eight years of experience, I can hadle it.

What do you like about modeling?

First of all how I can grow as a person, see different perspectives about life, the good and bad ones. This is how I see life: I think you are the one who can change the people around you, and I know this business can be dark. I try to fix it with some positivity and and a little more love, we are here together, yes it is true we compete against each other, but I want give my contribution to change it. And if I cannot change it, I want to set a mark, wherever I go in the world. If I cannot change it now, somebody else will bring it further…

And what is it that you do not like about being a model?

I do not like how we are seen as products. We are human beings, but they do not treat us as human beings. That is the dark side, as I call it. Everything is unexpected, and sometimes it is funny…

Instagram @aiiidaa

We would like to thank Olympia Model Management in Milan. Check their websitehttp://www.olympiamodel.com and their instagram@olympiamodel

