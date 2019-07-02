Agata is our new cover model. A fashion model we shot and interviewed while in Milano, just after the Milan Mens’ Fashion Week(end). Tall, blond, very friendly and also very smart. Agata is represented in Milan by Olympia Model Management http://www.olympiamodel.com @olympiamodel

Watch the model video here below, open the photo gallery, and read the interview with our new Adversus Cover Model: Agata. Alessio

WATCH AGATA IN OUR VIDEO

WATCH AGATA IN OUR PHOTO GALLERY

Please tell us something more about yourself ;-)

My name is Agata, I come from Warsaw – Poland, I m 179cm tall, and I am 19 years old.

How did you start modeling?

It is a funny story. I was eating an ice cream, with my mom, and a woman approached me and asked me “Are you a model?” and I said “No…” so she said “Well, maybe you would like to be a model…?”. I had never thought about it, but then I thought… “Why not?”. This happened about three years ago, I was sixteen years old at the time.

Were you already so tall?

Yes, my height did not change J

Where did you work, so far, as a model?

Warsaw, of course, Milan and Paris.

What is your plan for now? Stay in Milano, move to another city?

Right now I will stay in Milano, and after the summer maybe back to Milano again, for the Milan Fashion Week.

What do you like the most about being a model?

I like to meet a lot of people, friendly people, and it is a good experience for me. Also, I like it that I cannot expect anything. I go somewhere then I receive a message from my agency to go to another place. I can never foresee what is going to happen.

And something you do not like, about being a model?

I don’t like the big pressure we have as models in our work, and the fact that sometimes we are considered more ‘things’ than real people…

What do you like to eat? What is your favorite food?

I like sushi. But I am vegetarian so I like sushi without fish! Just avocado… J I also like salads, mozzarella, some cheese…

Do you workout a lot?

A little bit, I do not need muscles, but I like to run, and some exercises. I also like horse riding!

Do you like shopping?

I do not like to spend too much time in a shop. It is boring for me, if I have to buy something I am going in and go out. If I stay longer I know I will spend a lot of money…

Your hobbies?

Horse riding, it is my main hobby. And partying! J

Do you study also, or do you work full time as a model?

I finished high school, and now I am taking a gap year to work full time as a model. After one year, I will go back to study, at the University.

What would you like to study at the university?

Psychology. It is very interesting.

We would like to thank Olympia Model Management in Milan. Check their website http://www.olympiamodel.com and their instagram @olympiamodel

