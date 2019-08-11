A strong, punk eyeliner for Missoni FW2019/20 with Lynsey Alexander

Makeup trends and products for winter 2019 2020. Make-up artist Lynsey Alexander breaks down how to copy the quite dramatic make-up look with eyeliner she…

Make-up trends FW 2019 2020. Fashion Show: Missoni. Make-up: Linsey Alexander for MAC. Photo: Charlotte Mesman

The eyeliner makes a serious comeback in the makeup trends for fall winter 2019 2020 . Next season’s eyeliner is very black, very solid and very sharp. Make-up artist Lynsey Alexander breaks down how to copy the quite dramatic make-up look with eyeliner she created, in collaboration with the MAC Cosmetics Team, for the Missoni FW 2019 2020 Fashion Show. Watch the video interview with the famous make-up artist.

This is what make-up artist Lynsey Alexander for MAC told us:

We are backstage at Missoni and the key look today is a little bit punky inspired. It’s a very graphic eyeliner, using my favorite Mac Black Track with an angled 266 brush. We’re really kind of carving out a very solid and sort of punky solid winged eyeliner. It has to be very sharp and very precise. It’s set against a completely bare face. Just a little bit highlighted on the cheeks. No lips, no mascara to keep it kind of quite boyish. And that’s it. It’s all about opaque solid black lines.

