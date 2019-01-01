A romantic makeup look with MAC Makeup Artist Cynthia Rivas for Luisa Beccaria Summer 2019

This is, in our opinion, one of the most gorgeous make-up looks we saw backstage at the Milan Fashion Week SS 2019. Simple but gorgeous. Watch the video interview with MAC make-up artist Cynthia Rivas and copy the look!

Cynthia Rivas: The make-up look for Luisa Beccaria is always a gorgeous woman. We are always celebrating women. Femininity. What we have done. We have created a velvet skin with a velvet lip and a little bit shine on the eyes. So it is still giving you a little bit of glam but is more the casual feel. So it is something every woman can wear.

It is simple and straight forward. So we are using one color on the eyes. And it is something to enhance the natural shape. You can use any soft taupe color. Right now we are using Groundwork Paint Pot (MAC). Then we added a little bit of accent of glitter in the corner of the eye. That is something we see every season. Women feel like they can’t wear glitter, only if it is a special occasion but it is all about pairing it with a casual outfit. So it is like dressing yourself up, you do not need an excuse to look great.

And then on the lips we used a new product that is called ‘Powder Kiss’ (MAC). It is a lipstick that is designed to look like a stain. This stained lipstick is directly from the tube. It is a very nice runway look that someone at home can do.

And what about the skin?

We used our classic Face and Body Foundation (MAC) which is a foundation that just evens out a skin tone. So it helps to give a little bit of a shine. And then we matte the center of the T zone.