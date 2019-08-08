A natural but sexy make-up look for the Blumarine FW 2019 2020 Fashion Show

All the info you need to create a natural but sexy makeup look! Copy the make-up look Lloyd Simmonds and his MAC makeup team created for the Blumarine FW 2019 2020 Fashion Show.

Make-up trends FW 2019 2020. Fashion Show: Blumarine, make-up: Lloyd Simmonds for MAC. Foto: Charlotte Mesman

All the info you need to create a natural but sexy makeup look! Copy the make-up look Lloyd Simmonds and his MAC makeup team created for the Blumarine Fall Winter 2019 2020 Show at the Milan Fashion Week. The secret? Use those natural shades your own face already has!

Watch the video and pictures, and copy the look!

This is what Lloyd Simmonds told us: “Today basically what we wanted to do was just make the girls look natural, fresh and perfect without any visible makeup. So we’re using a very light foundation from MAC which is called Water Weight, just to create a beautiful transparent skin. And then we used a tiny little bit of this new palette for Mac. So we just use the most natural colors that are similar to the colors that the girls have already. We used these really natural colors [Simmonds indicates earth tone colors and light brown shades], just to emphasize the tiny bit of the shape of the eye, and then a little tiny bit of mascara, and furthermore groomed eye brows and natural lips. And that’s it, just a very clean, fresh, modern, gorgeous perfect girl”.

Make-up trends FW 2019 2020. Fashion Show: Blumarine, make-up: Lloyd Simmonds for MAC. Foto: Mauro Pilotto

