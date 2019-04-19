10 Spring Summer 2019 Fashion Trends you should know

If you want to have a good idea of ​​the (gorgeous) fashion trends for summer 2019, then you better have a look at the Etro collection. For spring/summer 2019 the Italian maison showcased an interesting mix of ethnic prints, floral prints, patchwork jeans, sportswear items and crochet accessories. The collection reflects the general fashion trends for the upcoming season… in the usual sophisticated Etro style. Take a look at the pictures and get inspired. We love this collection!

Fashion Trends in the Etro Fashion Show

1. Ethnic prints, floral prints and a combination of both

2. Long and romantic dresses in floating fabrics

3. Accessories such as hats, caps and crochet bags (macramé style)

4. Dresses with details in macramé or totally in crochet

5. Cycling shorts and fitness tops to combine with everyday clothes

6. Short and long kimonos in floral (not oriental, this time at least) prints

7. Neoprene jackets (yes, sweet jackets in that surfer material) to wear with romantic clothes

8. Bags with ethnic prints

9. Flat and colored sandals

10. Large shells for earrings and necklaces (yes, like last summer but better).